BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $256.16 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Insiders sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

