BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CXO stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

