BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.