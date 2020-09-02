BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

NYSE:VAR opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.