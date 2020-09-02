BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,070 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $540,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 34.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.