BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

