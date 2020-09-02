BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

