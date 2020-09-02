BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

