BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

