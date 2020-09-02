BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.86 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 101.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,751,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $300.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $296.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

