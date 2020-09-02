BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after purchasing an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.