BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,563 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

