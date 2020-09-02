BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

