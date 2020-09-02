BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NYSE LNT opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.