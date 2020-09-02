BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

