BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

