BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $30,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

