British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.60 ($6.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective (down from GBX 725 ($9.47)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 426 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

LON:BLND opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg acquired 41 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £363.88 ($475.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,919.08 ($19,494.42). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,208 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,567.04 ($11,194.36). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,975 shares of company stock worth $6,054,218.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

