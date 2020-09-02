Brokerages Set Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Price Target at $10.38

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Centurylink by 196.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Centurylink by 19.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,114,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 304,775 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Centurylink by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 178,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $10.74 on Friday. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.