Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $52.13

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Dollarama stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

