Brokerages Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) PT at €0.99

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €0.99 ($1.16).

HDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €0.61 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a one year high of €1.38 ($1.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

