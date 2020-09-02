Brokerages Set Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $21.40

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $21.53 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.