Brokerages Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $139.56

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.29 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

