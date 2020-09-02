Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

NYSE:EXR opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

