BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the July 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCUCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

About BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

