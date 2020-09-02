BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.63 ($2.24).

Several brokerages have commented on BT.A. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 212.25 ($2.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

In other news, insider Leena Nair acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($73,827.26). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 24,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total value of £25,169.08 ($32,887.86). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 119,646 shares of company stock worth $14,025,396.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

