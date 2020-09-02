CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,774,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,254,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter.

KMX opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

