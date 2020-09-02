CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.21. CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get CELLECT BIOTECH/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.