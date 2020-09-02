Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $78.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after buying an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $68.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

