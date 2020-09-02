Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

