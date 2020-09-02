Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,469,000 after buying an additional 436,274 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after buying an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

