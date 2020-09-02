Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:RF opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

