Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

