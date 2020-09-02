China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.79

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 110369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.21 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$290.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.0398867 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

