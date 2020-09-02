Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

