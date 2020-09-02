Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 16,149 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,899,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Invesco stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.