Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,869 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,160 shares of company stock worth $1,594,784 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

