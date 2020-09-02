Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,424 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

IFF stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

