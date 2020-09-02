Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

