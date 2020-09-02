Citigroup Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $105.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

ABBV stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

