Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,935,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $154,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,671,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

