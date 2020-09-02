Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 919.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 552,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

