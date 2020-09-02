Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

