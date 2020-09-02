Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 730 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Trane were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane by 5,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $3,671,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $1,886,458. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

