Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 825 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in First Solar were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 39.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $3,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of FSLR opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.