Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $533,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

