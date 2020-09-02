Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 1,000 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,507,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,172,689 shares of company stock valued at $190,035,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,288.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

