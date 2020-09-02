Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

