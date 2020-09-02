Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.80. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

