Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1,058.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 131.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $509,153.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $119.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

